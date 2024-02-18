TMC ministers visit troubled Sandeshkhali; assert 'zero tolerance' for wrongdoing

Kolkata: Three Trinamool Congress ministers on Sunday visited protests-hit Sandeshkhali and said the party has zero tolerance against any wrongdoing, while questioning whether the BJP governments have taken any steps in states where allegations of atrocities on people were raised.

Senior minister Sujit Bose asked what action the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur have taken in alleged cases of atrocities there.

Partha Bhowmick, who was also part of the three-minister team, claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah came to West Bengal 42 times before the 2021 assembly elections in the state, but "people here do not care what he says."

Asserting that the TMC has "zero tolerance against any wrongdoing", he alleged that West Bengal was being targeted by the BJP leadership.

"This is Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and not the BJP, we take action if anyone is found to have done anything wrong," Bhowmick told reporters.

In his address at the BJP's national convention in New Delhi on Sunday, Shah claimed that hundreds of the saffron party workers were killed in political violence in West Bengal.

Apart from Bose and Bhowmick, minister Birbaha Hansda was also part of the team which visited Sandeshkhali to speak to the villagers and party leadership there.

Villages in Sandeshkhali area have witnessed protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing since the first week of February. They have charged Shajahan Sheikh, Uttam Sardar, Shibaprasad Hazra and other local TMC leaders with these offences.

Hazra was arrested on Saturday while Sardar was picked up around a week ago.

IPC sections of gangrape and attempt to murder were added against the two, along with other charges, following a statement by an alleged victim before a magistrate.

To a question whether action will be taken against Sheikh, Bhowmick claimed that he has no influence in Sandeshkhali.