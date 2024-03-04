TMC MLA Tapas Roy resigns from party

Baranagar TMC MLA Tapas Roy tendered his resignation from the post of MLA as well as from the party on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Roy, the TMC deputy chief whip in the assembly, slammed the party leadership for allegedly not standing by him when his residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January.

"I am really disappointed with the way the party is functioning. I am fed up with so many allegations of corruption levelled against the party and the government. Secondly, I do not support the way the Sandeshkhali issue was handled," he told reporters.

Senior TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Bratya Basu met Roy at his residence this morning in an attempt to pacify him.

Roy has been at loggerheads with TMC MP from North Kolkata, Sudip Bandopadhyay.

"I have been a loyal soldier of the party for the last 25 years. But I did not get my due," he said.

(With PTI inputs)