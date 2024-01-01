Trouble in TMC? Veteran leaders take swipe at Abhishek Banerjee as differences resurface in party

Bandopadhyay, who has been the party for years, remarked "Once the party supremo demits office as Bengal chief minister, the state will go haywire."

Hakim, a minister and the city's mayor, emphasised that new leaders of the party should learn the history of TMC's struggle. "It took us years to win the trust of the people and politically reach the place where we are today."

Reacting to Hakim's remarks, Ghosh questioned the role of senior leaders during Mamata Banerjee's fight and loss in Nandigram in the 2021 assembly poll. "The seniors are lecturing that youth leaders should know the history of the party. What were they doing when our leader Mamata Banerjee fought and lost in Nandigram?"

Mamata Banerjee had lost to her one-time protege Suvendu Adhikari, who is now in BJP and is the leader of opposition. She was later elected to the state Assembly from her home seat Bhabanipur in Kolkata.