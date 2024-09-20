Trucks stranded along Jharkhand-Bengal border after Mamata govt 'restricts' entry of heavy vehicles

Meanwhile, JMM made a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly sealing the inter-state border, saying she has lost her "mental balance." "The decision of Mamata Banerjee to seal the borders will cost her heavily. If Jharkhand seals it borders, West Bengal will get cut off from west, north and southern parts of India. I will urge Didi to be sensitive. Goods vehicles are not responsible of bringing flood to your state," JMM general secretary and central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said during a press conference.