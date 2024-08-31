Home
Two BJP councillors walk out from KMC over R G Kar issue

The two councillors are Sajal Ghosh and Vijay Ojha. Mayor Firhad Hakim said the saffron party should not indulge in theatrics.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 19:37 IST

Kolkata: Two BJP councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) staged a walk-out over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital here earlier this month.

The two councillors are Sajal Ghosh and Vijay Ojha. Mayor Firhad Hakim said the saffron party should not indulge in theatrics.

Instead, MLAs of the party should support the bill seeking to ensure capital punishment for convicted rapists, which will be introduced in the West Bengal Assembly next week, he said.

BJP has three councillors in the KMC while the TMC's strength is 134.

Published 30 August 2024, 19:37 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsCrime

