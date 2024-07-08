Chopra flogging: Bengal Governor seeks action-taken report from CM

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to submit a report on the recent public flogging incident in Uttar Dinajpur district's Chopra.
"The Governor, exercising authority under Article 167 of the Constitution, has asked the CM to provide details on the steps taken regarding the incident of public flogging of a couple in Chopra and the functioning of kangaroo courts with ineffective police intervention," an official said.
The Governor also asked the Mamata Banerjee government on what action it has taken against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and DCP Indira Mukherjee for allegedly spreading misinformation defaming his office.
PTI erroneously on Sunday reported that the MHA has initiated a disciplinary action against the two IPS officers.
The public flogging of a couple in Uttar Dinajpur's Chopra last week, the video of which went viral, had sparked outrage, with Governor Bose seeking a report from CM Mamata Banerjee.
The man seen in a viral video beating up the couple with a bamboo stick was identified as Tajmul alias 'JCB', purportedly a TMC leader of Chopra area.
He was later arrested and sent to police custody.
Earlier this month, Bose had sent a communication to Banerjee asking her to take "appropriate punitive action" against Goyal and Mukherjee in accordance with the law.
Published 08 July 2024, 16:09 IST