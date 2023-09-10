West Bengal Education Dept notifies new State Education Policy

About the three-language formula, it said "it will be introduced for students of classes 5 to 8 depending upon the availability of infrastructure."

While mother tongue as the first language will be the medium of instruction (Bengali in Bengali medium schools, Nepali in Nepali medium, Hindi in Hindi medium schools) which will also be determined by the linguistic and ethnic profile of the area, the second language will be any language other than the first language based on the preferences of the student (including English for vernacular mediums). The third language can be "any other language opted by the student, other than the first and second languages."