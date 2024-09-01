West Bengal teeters on edge as more cases of sexual violence against minors surface

Amid outrage in West Bengal over the horrific murder and rape of a doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, fresh incidents of sexual violence were reported across the state on Sunday.
According to a report by The New Indian Express, a minor was sexually assaulted in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.
As soon as this news reached the locals, they took to the streets and started protesting in front of the house of the abuser. The protests soon escalated and turned violent, as the mob vandalised the accused's house and even thrashed a shop of the accused's relative.
Later on the police arrested the accused.
Another incident took place at a Howrah govt hospital where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a laboratory technician at the hospital premises.
The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night around 10 pm, when the girl was receiving treatment for pneumonia and was taken for a CT scan.
After conducting the CT scan, the girl narrated the incident to her parents who immediately notified the hospital authorities. The authorities informed the police. The accused was identified as Aman Raj.
As news of the incident spread, many people including the victim's family staged a protest outside the hospital. They even tried to assault the accused before the police intervened and arrested him. The BJP also held a protest outside the hospital.
Earlier on Saturday, a patient allegedly molested an on-duty nurse at a hospital in West Bengal.
Over the past month, West Bengal has seen massive protests over the R G Kar rape-murder incident. Many people, including the opposition parties and doctors, have taken to the streets to demand justice for the slain doctor and question the Mamata Banerjee-led government regarding workplace safety of women.
The main accused, Sanjay Roy, has been taken into custody by the Kolkata police and is being interrogated.
The protestors have demanded stringent laws against rapists and have also asked for a central law on violence against doctors and hospitals.
Published 01 September 2024, 11:00 IST