West Bengal teeters on edge as more cases of sexual violence against minors surface

Amid outrage in West Bengal over the horrific murder and rape of a doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, fresh incidents of sexual violence were reported across the state on Sunday.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, a minor was sexually assaulted in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

As soon as this news reached the locals, they took to the streets and started protesting in front of the house of the abuser. The protests soon escalated and turned violent, as the mob vandalised the accused's house and even thrashed a shop of the accused's relative.

Later on the police arrested the accused.