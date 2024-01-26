Will start massive protest if dues not cleared by Centre in seven days: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal CM and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday gave the Centre a seven-day ultimatum to clear all dues to the state failing which the party would launch a massive protest.

Banerjee made these remarks during a programme at Raj Bhavan to celebrate the 75th Republic Day.

Banerjee said, "If the central government does not clear the funds, then we (TMC) will initiate a massive protest."

According to West Bengal government’s figures, the Centre owes the state Rs 9,330 crore under the PMAY, Rs 6,900 crore under MGNREGA, Rs 830 crore under National Health Mission, Rs 770 crore under PM Gram Sadak Yojna, Rs 350 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Rs 175 crore for mid Day Meals, as well as money under other schemes.