Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

When do you intend to return to India? Bombay HC asks Vijay Mallya on his pleas against fugitive tag

The businessman, accused of defaulting on multiple loan repayments and facing money laundering charges, left India in March 2016.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 13:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 13:08 IST
Bombay High CourtVijay Mallya

Follow us on :

Follow Us