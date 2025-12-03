Menu
Where to spend your next vacation? Top 5 most-visited states in 2024-25 by international travellers

The report, based on the information received by the Ministry of Tourism, compiles foreign tourist visits to different states and Union Territories (UTs) based on the information received from them.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 07:10 IST
Maharashtra: 3.70 million foreign tourists

West Bengal: 3.12 million foreign tourists

Gujarat: 2.27 million foreign tourists

Uttar Pradesh: 2.17 million 

Rajasthan: 2.07 million foreign tourists 

India NewsTourismministry of tourismTrending

