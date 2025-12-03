<p>Foreign tourists visiting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=india">India</a> saw a steady growth in 2024-25 and reflected a shift in travel preferences and global interest in what the country has to offer, according to the latest report released by the the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ministry%20of%20tourism"> Ministry of Tourism</a>. </p><p>The report, based on the information received by the Ministry of Tourism, compiles foreign tourist visits to different states and Union Territories (UTs) based on the information received from them. </p>.Seasonal tourists double; throng Mysuru, cooler destinations around city.<p>All-India trends and data from sources such as the Bureau of Immigration are used to estimate tourist arrivals wherever required.</p><p>Visits by foreign tourists to the country has increased steadily over the years with a CAGR of 0.55 per cent from 2011 to 2024. While temporary declines occurred in 2001, 2012, 2020, and 2021, the recovery in recent years has been notable. There was a surge of 124.06% in 2023 followed by a further 8.84% increase in 2024 over the previous year. </p><p>From heritage-rich cities to spiritual hubs, wildlife sanctuaries, vibrant festivals, and modern business centres, travellers were drawn to destinations offering depth, diversity, and unique experiences.</p><p>Here are the top five states that attracted the highest number of foreign tourists in 2024. </p> .<p>Maharashtra retained the top spot with 3.70 million international arrivals, owing to its mix of cultural, leisure, and business travel. Mumbai's global connectivity and iconic monuments like the Gateway of India and Elephanta Caves remained major attractions. </p><p>Beyond Mumbai, foreigners also visited hill stations like Lonavla and Mahabaleshwar, while coastal escapes included Alibaug, and the vineyards of Nashik.</p>.<p>West Bengal rose to the second spot with 3.12 million foreign visitors, riding on Kolkata’s rich cultural heritage and enhanced flight connectivity. The city's colonial architecture, literary history, and thriving arts scene were the key attractions for global tourists. </p><p>The state also has scenic landscapes, river tourism along the Hooghly, Darjeeling’s Himalayan charm, and UNESCO-listed sites like the Sundarbans, adding to its appeal.</p>.<p>Gujarat saw 2.27 million international arrivals, drawn by a blend of heritage, nature, and business tourism. </p><p>The Statue of Unity was a major international attraction, while wildlife sanctuaries like Gir National Park and archaeological sites enriched the visitor experience. </p><p>Festivals like Navratri, enhanced connectivity, and aggressive promotion helped the state strengthen its position.</p>.<p>The northern state recorded 2.27 million foreign arrivals, mainly due to globally recognised monuments and spiritual destinations. The Taj Mahal, which draws millions of foreigners ever year, remained the crown jewel. </p><p>Varanasi’s ghats and spiritual ceremonies were also a major attraction for people seeking cultural and religious experiences. </p><p>Infrastructure upgrades, airport improvements, and the promotion of Buddhist and Ramayana tourism circuits further bolstered the state’s international appeal.</p>.<p>Known for its rich cultural heritage, Rajasthan continued to enthrall visitors, attracting 2.07 million international travellers. </p><p>Jaipur’s forts, Udaipur’s lakes, and Jodhpur’s historic blue city were the most visited cities for heritage enthusiasts. </p><p>Luxury resorts, desert safaris, cultural festivals, and traditional performances maintained the state’s strong tourism flow.</p>