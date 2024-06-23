Who is Sikander Yadavendu? The key accused in NEET paper leak scam

56 year old Sikander P Yadavendu is a key accused in the paper leak case of the NEET-UG exam and was arrested on May 5. The Indian Express reports that he is the son of a farmer and used to be a small time contractor until 2012.

He hails from an agricultural family in Samastipur, a small city in Bihar.

Yadavendu moved to Ranchi in the 1980s after class 10 and studied there till class 12, earning a diploma in engineering and worked as a contractor for 15 years.

In 2012, he landed a job as a junior engineer with the water resources department. A few years later in 2016, Yadavendu was named in an LED scam when he held additional charge of Rohtas Municipal Council. The alleged Rs 2.92 crore scam involved buying LEDs at inflated rates to be installed in Dalmianagar. He was arrested but released on bail later.

The report cited above further says that in 2021, he used his connections to secure a transfer to the urban development and housing department, with a posting in the Danapur Municipal Council.