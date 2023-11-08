WHO revises India's annual TB death estimates downward by 20-40% based on new data

The latest WHO report, released on Tuesday, estimated that TB caused 1.3 million deaths worldwide, with a significant drop in global TB death estimates since 2010. This decrease was mainly attributed to the revised estimates for India based on new SRS reports for 2014-2019, released by the Indian government earlier this year.

Another contributing factor to the changes in WHO estimates was the use of the Global Burden of Disease survey reports by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, Washington. The GBD estimates were consistently higher than those calculated using the SRS data.

An epidemiologist familiar with the new WHO TB death estimates and the GBD estimates noted that "GBD models make all sorts of assumptions about reclassifying some causes of death and other adjustments, so they may well have overestimated TB deaths in the past."

Studies conducted by Prabhat Jha at the University of Toronto, Canada, and collaborators had previously shown a steady decline in TB death rates in India between 2001 and 2020 in all age groups under 70. The overall number of TB deaths also decreased, from about 500,000 in 2001 to 293,000 in 2020, aligning with the new WHO estimate.

The Union Health Ministry in India announced that the WHO recognized India's efforts in reducing TB cases and deaths, resulting in a downward revision of TB mortality rates from 4.94 lakh (494,000) in 2021 to 3.31 lakh (331,000) in 2022, marking a reduction of over 34%. The ministry also noted that TB mortality in India had decreased by 18% between 2015 and 2022.

According to the WHO report, 33 high TB burden countries accounted for 87% of the world's TB cases in 2022, with two-thirds of the global total concentrated in eight countries. India led the list with 27% of the cases, followed by Indonesia (10%) and China (7.1%). Other countries in the top eight included the Philippines (7.0%), Pakistan (5.7%), Nigeria (4.5%), Bangladesh (3.6%), and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (3%).