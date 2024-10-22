Home
'Why concerned with only madrasas?': Supreme Court to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj made the remarks while reserving the verdict on petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court judgement.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 16:11 IST

