Will approach SC on notification of CAA rules, says Owaisi

"This government is making rules after four years. I would like to tell the country. The present Home Minister (Amit Shah) has said in Parliament and mentioning my name that NPR will also come, NRC will also come. He (Home Minister) had said this in many TV interviews. I would like to say don't see CAA (alone). You have to see this together with NPR and NRC. When that happens, of course, the biggest target would be Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and the poor," he said.