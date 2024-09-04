'Will do anything to defeat BJP,' says AAP's Manish Sisodia over alliance with Congress in Haryana

New Delhi: AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said his party will do "anything" to defeat the BJP, even allying with the Congress for the Haryana Assembly polls.

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi, who was campaigning in Haryana, said alliance with the Congress will be finalised after AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is released from prison.

Party leaders from both sides have already held two rounds of talks over seat sharing in Haryana, where polls are due on October 5. The AAP has demanded nine seats against Congress's offer of seven seats, party insiders said.