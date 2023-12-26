'Will end life if Ram Mandir is built': Kapil Sibal clarifies the viral fake post

A screenshot of an X post (formerly Twitter), which supposedly looks like a tweet by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Kapil Sibal, is making rounds online.
In the viral tweet, it seems as if Sibal is claiming the message, saying, "I stand by my word that I will commit suicide before the construction of Ram Temple."
The tweet originally was shared on July 29, 2020, according to the dateline. An X user shared a picture of the tweet, on which they wrote, "Someone please remind Kapil Sibal... the date is approaching."
However, after going through Sibal's official Twitter handle, no such tweet dating back from 2020 is found. It is safe to say that the tweet making rounds is fake.
Moreover, on December 24, 2023, Sibal clarified the issue, and replied to the screenshot of the tweet, "The following fake Twitter post is being circulated. This only shows the level to which our political discourse has been reduced to."
Adding on to it, he posted the same fake tweet, which was written in Hindi, that translates to the same thing.
And according to Sibal, "This Twitter post is also fake."
Looking closely into the viral posts, there are some differences that we can identify.
Firstly, the letters k and s in his name are not in uppercase in the viral post. However, Sibal's original account goes with the name Kapil Sibal with K and S.
Secondly, the time when it was posted, also looks edited, as there are dots between pm (written as 12:05 P.M.)
In conclusion, no such post was shared by Sibal in 2020 on his twitter account, and the posts going viral are fake.
One of the comments under his clarification post read, "But this is also true that you fought case against Ram temple How can we forget this."
To this, Sibal replied, "To set the record straight. First, as a professional we appear in cases for which we are engaged. Second, I was not the counsel when the case was argued. I did not appear when the case was finally heard. So, to state that I “fought case against Ram Temple” is also factually incorrect."
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set for inauguration on January 22 next year.
Meanwhile, he posted on December 24 that his Facebook account has been hacked by someone for the past ten days.