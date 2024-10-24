Home
Will hand over next tranche of land for new Bombay High Court building by December: Maharashtra to Supreme Court

The state government said possession of 30.16 acre of land will be handed over to the high court in a phased manner, adding the first tranche measuring 4.39 acres has already been given.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 09:00 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 09:00 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSupreme CourtBombay High Court

