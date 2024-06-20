Will he 'Leak pe Speak'? Congress takes a dig at Modi over 'silence' on exam fiascos

New Delhi: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, the Congress on Thursday said every year he conducts a "grand tamasha" of what he calls 'Pareeksha pe Charcha' and yet his government cannot even conduct an examination without "leaks and frauds".

The opposition party also asked the prime minister if he would "leak pe speak".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked what kind of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is this, where the question paper gets leaked every day.