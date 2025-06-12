Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

World leaders express condolences to families of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off. Many people are feared killed.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 12:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 12:08 IST
India NewsGujaratPlane CrashAhmedabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us