World sees yoga as powerful agent for global good, says PM Modi

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the world sees yoga as a powerful agent for global good as it helps people live in the present without carrying the baggage of the past.

Addressing a gathering at the 10th International Yoga Day event at the SKICC here, the prime minister said yoga has helped people realise that their welfare is linked to the welfare of the world around them.

"The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good. Yoga helps us live in the present moment without the baggage of the past," the prime minister said.

"When we are peaceful within, we can also make a positive impact on the world...Yoga is making new ways of positive change in the society," the prime minister said.

The event was scheduled to be held on the lawns of the SKICC on the banks of the Dal Lake but had to be shifted indoors due to incessant rain.

The prime minister said the number of yoga practitioners across the globe is growing every day and the regimen is becoming a part of their daily life.

"The number of yoga followers is growing continuously. Wherever I go, there is hardly any (international) leader who does not talk to me about the benefits of yoga.

"In many countries, yoga is becoming a part of the people's daily lives," Modi said as he cited the examples of Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, Mongolia, and Germany, saying the ancient form of meditation was fast becoming popular there.