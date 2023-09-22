Worsening ties with Canada worries Indian students and parents

With the India-Canada diplomatic ties worsening by the day, prospective students as well as those Indians who are already in Canada to pursue education are bearing the brunt.

As per a report by The Times of India, more than 10,000 students head to Canada from India every year. However, several students are stressed to take the call now due to the latest development based on the allegations related to the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"The fee payment window is closing soon, but I decided to give it a miss. The current scenario is not very conducive. We have seen how Indian medical students in Ukraine were affected after Russia launched a military assault. Of course, both scenarios are different, but I am prepared to wait for six months,” a student from Ahmedabad told TOI as he deferred his admission from the December-January intake to the next cycle.

“I am worried that the tension between the two countries could hamper my visa prospects. I have also contacted an immigration consultant to gather more information on any sort of changes in the process of granting study visas,” Simranpreet Kaur of Mand village in Jalandhar told Hindustan Times. She had applied for a study visa to enroll in a Brampton-based college in the January intake.