Logo design contest to mark National Space Day

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and the Department of Space (DoS) have invited designs from the public for a logo that celebrates India’s achievements in space, to commemorate the first National Space Day, on August 23.
The Government of India declared August 23 as National Space Day to mark the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the lunar south pole.
The theme this year is 'Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga'.
The logo design is part of extensive celebrations that DoS has planned across the country. Isro said the logo could embody the spirit of India's space achievements.
"The chosen design should resonate with the theme, leaving a lasting impression and enabling clear reproduction across various mediums such as websites, brochures, banners, apparel, and more,” the space agency said.
The selected design will be exhibited on brochures, banners, and merchandise, among others, related to National Space Day 2024. The designs can be submitted to nsd2024@isro.gov.in on or before May 20 in .jpg, .png or .pdf format.
Published 09 May 2024, 22:22 IST