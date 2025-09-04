<p>Television actor Ashish Kapoor, known for his roles in several hit Hindi serials, has been arrested in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune </a>on rape charge. </p><p>His arrest follows a woman's complaint that Ashish sexually assaulted her during a house party in early August. According to the police, the FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station in Delhi.</p><p>According to the police, the complainant alleged that Ashish assaulted her in a bathroom during a house party in Delhi in the second week of August. The FIR was registered on August 11, after which the police began searching for him.</p>.Kannada comedy actor Madenuru Manu accused of rape; detained.<p>Officials said the woman’s original complaint mentioned Ashish along with other unknown individuals as the accused. However, she later changed her statement, removing references to the others and accusing only Ashish of rape.</p><p>Meanwhile, the police are seeking legal advice and continuing their investigation. </p><p>Ashish is a known face in the Hindi TV industry and has worked in several daily soaps, including <em>Woh Apna Sa</em>,<em> Bandini,</em> <em>Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage,</em> <em>Dekha Ek Khwaab,</em> <em>Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha,</em> <em>Chand Chupa Badal Mein,</em> <em>Saraswatichandra</em> and <em>Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai</em>.</p>