Young nation with old politicians: AAP MP Raghav Chadha urges to lower minimum age to fight elections to 21

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday demanded lowering the age for fighting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections from the present 25 years to 21 years, saying “we are a young country with old politicians”.



Raising the demand in Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, the 35-year-old MP said the question needs to be asked whether the elected representatives are also young when a majority of Indians belong to that age group.