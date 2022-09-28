17 dead in restaurant fire in China

17 dead in restaurant fire in China

Three people were also injured in the blaze that broke out in a small diner at 12:40 p.m. (0440 GMT) in the city

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 28 2022, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 15:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A restaurant fire killed 17 people in the northeastern Chinese city of Changchun on Wednesday, state television channel CCTV reported.

Three people were also injured in the blaze that broke out in a small diner at 12:40 p.m. (0440 GMT) in the city, the capital of Jilin province, the report added.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, and all the injured had been taken to hospital, CCTV said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
World news

What's Brewing

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

Samsung, Intel showcase world's first 'slideable' PC

Samsung, Intel showcase world's first 'slideable' PC

For China, electric isn’t the future - it’s the present

For China, electric isn’t the future - it’s the present

DH Toon | SC live-streams proceedings, but...

DH Toon | SC live-streams proceedings, but...

 