24 new Covid cases amongst Beijing Olympics personnel

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee said on Monday that 24 new Covid-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on February 6.
Eleven of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.
Thirteen others were among those already in the “closed-loop” bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.
