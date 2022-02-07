24 new Covid cases amongst Beijing Olympics personnel

24 new Covid cases amongst Beijing Olympics personnel

Eleven of the cases were found among new airport arrivals

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Feb 07 2022, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 10:17 ist
Dr Ding Hongtao, part of the medical staff, blows a kiss to his girlfriend through screens of glass that separate them because of the "closed loop," a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) prevention measure. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee said on Monday that 24 new Covid-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on February 6.

Eleven of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Thirteen others were among those already in the “closed-loop” bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Winter Olympics
China
Covid-19
India News

What's Brewing

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

 