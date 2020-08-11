38 people killed in Pakistan in rain-related incidents

As many as 38 people were killed in the recent spell of heavy rain and flash floods in Pakistan’s Balochistan province and Karachi, the authorities said on Tuesday.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that 28 people died in Karachi in rain-related incidents in the last one month while another 10 fatalities were recorded in Balochistan where flash floods destroyed about 150 houses.

The Pakistan Army and Navy officials are carrying out rescue operations in Balochistan’s low lying areas.

In Sindh, the NDMA said that most of the casualties occurred in the metropolis of Karachi, many of them due to electrocution and house collapse.

