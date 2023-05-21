4 people wounded in exchange of gunfire outside Birmingham bar

Four people were shot and wounded outside an Alabama bar early on Sunday in what police described as an exchange of gunfire.
Birmingham Police Lt. Ron Harless said three men and a woman were shot outside Tin Roof in the city's Lakeview District, AL.com reported.
The shooting was reported around 12:45 am to an off-duty Birmingham police officer who was working inside Tin Roof.
Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded and found a man who had been shot and a woman who was grazed by a bullet in the parking lot.
An SUV reportedly fled the scene and was pulled over nearby. Two seriously wounded men, including one with life-threatening injuries, were in the vehicle.
All four gunshot victims were transported to UAB Hospital.
The shooting was under investigation, police said.
