5 killed in blast inside Syrian army ammunition depot

5 killed in blast inside Syrian army ammunition depot

The explosion happened during a routine maintenance operation inside the depot, it said

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Oct 20 2021, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 17:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five people were killed and four injured in a blast inside a Syrian army ammunition depot alongside the Homs-Hama road in the centre of the country, Iran's state-run TV channel Al-Alam said on Wednesday.

The explosion happened during a routine maintenance operation inside the depot, it said.

Iran, a main backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has a military presence, directly and through proxy militias, across Syria including the region of Homs. The report did not indicate the nationality of the casualties. 

Iran
World news
blast
Explosion

