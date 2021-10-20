5 killed in blast inside Syrian army ammunition depot

Five people were killed and four injured in a blast inside a Syrian army ammunition depot alongside the Homs-Hama road in the centre of the country, Iran's state-run TV channel Al-Alam said on Wednesday.
The explosion happened during a routine maintenance operation inside the depot, it said.
Iran, a main backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has a military presence, directly and through proxy militias, across Syria including the region of Homs. The report did not indicate the nationality of the casualties.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits
‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter
Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses
DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases
Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27
Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?
Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout