5.5 magnitude quake strikes south of Indonesia's Bali

  • Aug 22 2022, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 14:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck south of Indonesia's Bali on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Earthquake
World news
Indonesia

