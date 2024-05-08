Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Kremlin declines comment on alleged Zelenskyy assassination plot

Ukraine's state security service said on Tuesday it caught two agents for Russia who planned to kill Zelenskiy and other top officials as 'a gift' for Russian President Vladimir Putin as he was sworn in for a new term.
Reuters
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 09:50 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 09:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Moscow: The Kremlin on Wednesday said it had no comment on Ukrainian assertions that Kyiv caught Russian agents plotting the assassination of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but said that it was hardly likely to be accurate information.

Ukraine's state security service said on Tuesday it caught two agents for Russia who planned to kill Zelenskyy and other top officials as "a gift" for Russian President Vladimir Putin as he was sworn in for a new term.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no comment on the assertion but added that was unlikely to be accurate information.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2024, 09:50 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyKremlin

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT