5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal's capital Kathmandu and adjoining areas on Wednesday, forcing many people to rush out of their homes for safety, local media reports said.
The epicentre of the quake was on the Nepal-China border in Sindhupalchowk district, My Republica newspaper reported.
The earthquake was felt in the Kathmandu Valley and neighbouring districts at 3:07 pm on Wednesday, the paper said.
Also Read | Quake strikes in Pacific off Central America, no reports of damage
There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties.
In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Climate change concerns shrink even as threat grows
Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind
Busking for kindness
Hey, don’t eat that laddoo!
Does it matter who you are?
Versatile fashion for festival of lights
DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm
After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka