6 Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank

The West Bank violence comes as Israel unleashed a heavy barrage of tank fire and airstrikes on the Gaza Strip

  May 14 2021, 22:29 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 22:29 ist
Israel said it was clearing a network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion. Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinian health officials say six Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank on Friday.

The officials say five were killed in stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces in several locations, and a sixth was killed during an attempt to stab an Israeli soldier.

The West Bank violence comes as Israel unleashed a heavy barrage of tank fire and airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Friday. Israel said it was clearing a network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion.

