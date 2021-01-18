600 arrested, army deployed after Tunisia riots: Ministries

600 held, army deployed after Tunisia riots: Ministries

More than 600 people were arrested after a third consecutive night of riots in several Tunisian cities and troops have been deployed in some regions, officials said Monday.

Interior ministry spokesman Khaled Hayouni said a total of 632 people were arrested, notably "groups of people between the ages of 15, 20 and 25 who burned tyres and bins in order to block movements by the security forces". The defence ministry said the army had been deployed in several cities.

Tunisia began a lockdown in response to surging coronavirus cases on Thursday, a day that marked a decade since dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was deposed in street protests.

