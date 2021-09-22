6.5 quake hits off west coast of Nicaragua: USGS

6.5 quake hits off west coast of Nicaragua: USGS

The quake hit 78 kilometers southwest of Jiquilillo, the USGS said

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 22 2021, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 17:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A shallow 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of Nicaragua early Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, but there was no risk of a tsunami.

The quake hit 78 kilometers southwest of Jiquilillo, the USGS said, revising down its initial measurement of 6.7 magnitude.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that "based on all available data there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake."

In its preliminary assessment, the USGS said: "There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage."

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Earthquake
World news
environment

What's Brewing

Unacademy, Udaan, CRED on LinkedIn's Top Startups list

Unacademy, Udaan, CRED on LinkedIn's Top Startups list

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

Whale carcass washes up on Mardes Beach in Maharashtra

Whale carcass washes up on Mardes Beach in Maharashtra

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

 