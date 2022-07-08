'Unemployed' 41-yr-old used handmade gun to kill Abe

Abe shooting suspect said he used handmade gun: Japanese police

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 08 2022, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 18:51 ist
Tetsuya Yamagami, holding a weapon, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara, western Japan. Credit: AFP Photo

Japanese police on Friday named the suspected killer of former prime minister Shinzo Abe as unemployed 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, who told officers he had used a handmade gun.

"That's the suspect's assertion, and we have determined that (the gun) is clearly handmade in appearance, although our analysis is currently ongoing," a police officer in Nara region, where the assassination took place, told reporters.

