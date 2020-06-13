African countries call for racism debate at UN

African countries call for racism debate at UN rights council

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Jun 13 2020, 05:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 05:25 ist

African countries called Friday on the UN Human Rights Council to urgently debate racism and police brutality amid the unrest in the US and beyond over George Floyd's death.

In a letter written on behalf of 54 African countries, Burkina Faso's ambassador to the UN in Geneva asked the UN's top rights body for an "urgent debate" on "racially inspired human rights violations, police brutality against people of African descent and the violence against the peaceful protests that call for these injustices to stop."

Africa
UN
Racism
Discrimination
UNHRC

