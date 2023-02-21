After Putin speech, Ukraine vows to 'kick out' Russia

'They (Russia) are strategically at a dead end.'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 21 2023, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 18:58 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

Kyiv on Tuesday vowed to "kick out" and "punish" Russia, just after President Vladimir Putin delivered a state of the nation address.

"They are strategically at a dead end," Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Telegram shortly after Putin's speech ended. "Our goal is to kick them out of Ukraine and punish them for everything."

