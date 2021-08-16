'Ali Ahmad Jilali seen heading Afghan administration'

Ali Ahmad Jilali, former interior minister, seen heading an interim Afghan administration: Diplomatic sources

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 16 2021, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 09:35 ist
A member of Taliban stands outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ali Ahmad Jilali, a US-based academic and former Afghan interior minister, is likely to be named to head an interim administration in Kabul, three diplomatic sources said on Sunday as Taliban fighters gathered around the city.

Earlier, acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said in a televised address that a peaceful transition would take place but no details have as yet been confirmed.

It was not immediately clear whether the Taliban had given their final agreement to Jalali's appointment but he was seen as a potentially acceptable compromise figure to oversee the transition of power, the sources said. 

Afghanistan
Taliban
Kabul

