Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria - Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei

Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, according to his official website.
Iran almost got into a full-blown conflict with the United States when a US drone strike killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Tehran to retaliate with a missile barrage against a US base in Iraq days later.
"The Americans won't stay in Iraq and Syria and will be expelled," Khamenei said, without providing further details.
Coronavirus: Temporary layoff schemes no cure-all
Israel: More than a year of political crisis
'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'
Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm
First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother
Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock
They won’t come back anytime soon