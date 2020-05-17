Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria - Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei

'Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria'

Reuters
  • May 17 2020, 23:31 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 23:38 ist
Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, according to his official website.

Iran almost got into a full-blown conflict with the United States when a US drone strike killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Tehran to retaliate with a missile barrage against a US base in Iraq days later.

"The Americans won't stay in Iraq and Syria and will be expelled," Khamenei said, without providing further details.

