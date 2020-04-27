Animals at 2 mink farms in Netherlands test positive for coronavirus

Minks test positive for COVID-19 at 2 Dutch farms

AP
AP, The Hague,
  • Apr 27 2020, 06:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 17:03 ist
Representative Image/Reuters Image

Animals at two mink farms in the Netherlands have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The Dutch Ministry of Agriculture said Sunday that some staff at the two farms had earlier displayed symptoms of the disease “so it is assumed that these are human-to-animal infections.”

Coronavirus Worldometer Live Update: Check cases, deaths country-wise

As a precaution, authorities are closing roads within 400 meters (yards) of the affected farms in North Brabant, which is the Dutch region the hardest hit by the coronavirus.

The minks are not the first animals infected with the coronavirus. The findings come after positive tests in two pet cats in New York state and in some tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo, adding to a small number of confirmed cases of the virus in animals worldwide.

