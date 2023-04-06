Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada’s Ontario

The organisation said the 'incident was reported to the local police for their immediate necessary action'

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 06 2023, 08:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 09:02 ist
Credit: Wikimedia Commons

In yet another incident of a hate crime, a Hindu temple—the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Windsor—in the province of Ontario of Canada was vandalised with anti-India graffiti on Tuesday night.

"We were very shocked by the anti-Indian graffiti on our mandir walls," a spokesperson for the BAPS organisation told the Hindustan Times. 

The organisation said the "incident was reported to the local police for their immediate necessary action."

Images attached to the email showed slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Windsor police described the vandalism as a "hate-motivated incident".

Calling for help to apprehend the culprits, the Windsor police also put out descriptions of the two suspects, adding, "Residents in the immediate vicinity of the temple are encouraged to check their home surveillance or dashcam video footage between 11 pm and 1 am for evidence of the suspects."

This is the fifth such incident where a temple has been defaced with such graffiti since July last year.

Statistics Canada, the country's national statistical office, has reported a 72 per cent increase in hate crimes targeting religion, sexual orientation and race in Canada between 2019 and 2021.

This has led to increased fears among minority communities, particularly the Indian community, which is the fastest-growing demographic group in Canada, accounting for almost four percent of the population.

Indian officials have repeatedly raised the issue of attacks on the Indian community by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies)

