Biden 'healthy' and 'fit' to carry out presidential duties: White House doctor

President Joe Biden got a clean bill of health from the White House doctor on Friday after undergoing an extensive routine check-up.
"President remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician, wrote.
