Biden 'fit' to carry out duties: White House doctor

Biden 'healthy' and 'fit' to carry out presidential duties: White House doctor

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Nov 20 2021, 06:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 06:14 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

President Joe Biden got a clean bill of health from the White House doctor on Friday after undergoing an extensive routine check-up.

"President remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician, wrote.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Joe Biden
World news

What's Brewing

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

Those who led the farmers' movement

Those who led the farmers' movement

 