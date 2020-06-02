Trump using American military against Americans: Biden

Biden: Trump using 'the American military against the American people'

AFP
AFP,
  • Jun 02 2020, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 11:22 ist
Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden. (Credit: Reuters photo)

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump Monday for "using the American military against the American people," after the president vowed to order an army crackdown on sweeping civil unrest gripping the United States.

"He tear-gassed peaceful protesters and fired rubber bullets. For a photo," Biden tweeted, referring to Trump's decision to use law enforcement -- including military police -- to clear protesters from in front of the White House so he could pose for photographs at a riot-damaged church nearby. 

"For our children, for the very soul of our country, we must defeat him," Biden said.

USA
United States
Protests
Donald Trump
Joe Biden

