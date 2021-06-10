Bidens to have Sunday tea with Queen Elizabeth

AP
AP, London,
  • Jun 10 2021, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 20:00 ist
The queen will host the president and First Lady Jill Biden in her royal residence on Sunday, after the couple leaves the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall. Credit: Reuters Photos

President Joe Biden will be welcomed with a military Guard of Honour and afternoon tea with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle when he meets the monarch on Sunday.

The queen will host the president and First Lady Jill Biden in her royal residence on Sunday, after the couple leaves the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, southwestern England.

The monarch will greet the Bidens in the castle's quadrangle, where assembled soldiers from the Queen's Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards will give a royal salute and the US national anthem will be played.

The president will then be invited to inspect the Honor Guard and watch the military march-past with the queen.

Biden will be the 13th American leader to meet the monarch, with Lyndon B. Johnson the only one the queen has not met. She has received four other US presidents at Windsor Castle: President Donald Trump in 2018; Barack Obama in 2016; George W. Bush in 2008; and Ronald Reagan in 1982.

Joe Biden
Jill Biden
Queen Elizabeth II
United States
United Kingdom
G7 summit

