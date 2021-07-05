Blast rocks Caspian Sea area near Azerbaijani gas field

Blast rocks Caspian Sea area near Azerbaijani gas field

State oil company SOCAR said preliminary information indicated it was a mud volcano

AP
AP, Moscow,
  • Jul 05 2021, 05:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 05:47 ist
A general view shows an embankment of the Caspian Sea in Baku, Azerbaijan June 14, 2021. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A strong explosion shook the Caspian Sea area where Azerbaijan has extensive offshore oil and gas fields and a column of fire rose late Sunday, but the state oil company said none of its platforms were damaged.

The cause of the blast was not immediately determined, but state oil company SOCAR said preliminary information indicated it was a mud volcano.

The Caspian Sea has a high concentration of such volcanoes, which spew both mud and flammable gas.

SOCAR spokesman Ibrahim Ahmadov was quoted by the Azerbaijani news agency APA as saying the blast took place about 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the Umid gas field, which is 75 kilometres (45 miles) off the coast of the capital, Baku.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

blast
Azerbaijan

What's Brewing

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

Prepare your teen for financial adulthood

Prepare your teen for financial adulthood

Why Bengal is troubled by the idea of 'partition'

Why Bengal is troubled by the idea of 'partition'

'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi returns to UP politics

'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi returns to UP politics

Cricketer Mithali Raj shatters stereotypes, records

Cricketer Mithali Raj shatters stereotypes, records

What is Delhi's colour-coded Covid management system?

What is Delhi's colour-coded Covid management system?

 