Bomb alert on Poland to Greece Ryanair flight

Greek warplanes were scrambled Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece with over 190 people on board after a bomb alert was reported to authorities, a defence ministry source said.
The plane landed at Athens International Airport shortly before 1600 GMT (9:30 pm)and was under inspection by a bomb disposal team, state news agency ANA said.
