Bomb alert on Poland to Greece Ryanair flight

AFP
AFP, Athens,
  • Jan 22 2023, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 22:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Greek warplanes were scrambled Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece with over 190 people on board after a bomb alert was reported to authorities, a defence ministry source said.

The plane landed at Athens International Airport shortly before 1600 GMT (9:30 pm)and was under inspection by a bomb disposal team, state news agency ANA said.

