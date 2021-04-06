Brazil reports 28,645 new Covid-19 cases, 1,319 deaths

Brazil reports 28,645 new coronavirus cases, 1,319 deaths in 24 hours

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 06 2021, 08:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 08:10 ist
In this file photo taken on March 26, 2021 patients affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus remain at a field hospital set up at a sports gym, in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Credit: AF Photo

 Brazil recorded 28,645 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,319 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered more than 13 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 332,752, according to ministry data.

Brazil
COVID-19
Coronavirus

