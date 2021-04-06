Brazil reports 28,645 new coronavirus cases, 1,319 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 28,645 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,319 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
Brazil has registered more than 13 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 332,752, according to ministry data.
When patients choose to end their lives
Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator
DH Toon | Election fever beating Covid fear in Assam?
This is the most intimate portrait yet of a black hole
China tries to deal with Xinjiang row with…a musical?
Explained | What are the Iran nuclear talks
March third warmest in 121 years: IMD