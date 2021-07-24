Brazil suspends Bharat Biotech's Covaxin clinical trial

Brazil suspends Bharat Biotech's Covaxin clinical trials after Bharat Biotech cancels MoU

Bharat Biotech on Friday announced cancellation of the MoU it signed with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LL.C

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 24 2021, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 12:46 ist
The termination of the pact comes after the deal with the Brazilian government for supply of 20 million doses of the vaccine landed in controversy and attracted investigation by authorities in that country. Credit: Reuters Photo

Brazil has suspended the clinical studies of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, following termination of the company's agreement with its partner there, the South American Country's health regulator said.

Bharat Biotech on Friday announced cancellation of the MoU it signed with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LL.C for Covaxin supply in the Brazilian market.

The termination of the pact comes after the deal with the Brazilian government for supply of 20 million doses of the vaccine landed in controversy and attracted investigation by authorities in that country.

"In the coordination of Clinical Research at Anvisa (Copec/GGMED) determined this Friday the precautionary suspension of clinical studies of the Covaxin vaccine in Brazil The suspension was carried out as a result of a statement from the Indian company Bharat Biotech Limited International, sent to Anvisa on Friday, Anvisa, the Brazilian health regulator," said on Friday.

Precisa Medicamentos was Bharat Biotechs partner in Brazil, providing assistance, guidance and support with regulatory submissions, licensure, distribution, insurance and conduct of Phase III clinical trials, among others. Following the graft allegations, the Brazilian government has suspended Covaxin's order temporarily.

